Campana helps Inter Miami beat Crew 2-1 to snap long skid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Leonardo Campana scored twice in the first half to help Inter Miami end a six-match losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew. Inter Miami (3-6-0) ended a 10-match unbeaten streak at home for Columbus (4-4-2). Campana staked Inter Miami to an early lead when he took passes from Benjamin Cremaschi and Nicolás Stefanelli and scored in the 7th minute. Cucho Hernández used an assist from Lucas Zelarayán to score the equalizer for Columbus just three minutes later. It was Zelarayán’s first goal contribution in four matches against Inter Miami — the only team he’d faced more than once without a goal or an assist. Campana found the net in the 41st minute — with an assist from Jean Mota — to put Inter Miami up 2-1 at halftime.

