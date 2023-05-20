Camp Nou clamors for Messi to return to Barcelona during rare loss to Sociedad

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski holds the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s fans have shouted “Messi! Messi! Messi” in hopes that the club can bring back its all-time great during a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad at Camp Nou. Barcelona won the Spanish league in the last round. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said he hopes Messi will turn down likely more lucrative offers this summer after he finishes his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Alexander Sorloth led Sociedad to its first win at Barcelona in the league since 1991 with a goal and an assist.

