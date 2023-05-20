Camp Nou clamors for Messi to return to Barcelona during rare loss to Sociedad

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s fans have shouted “Messi! Messi! Messi” in hopes that the club can bring back its all-time great during a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad at Camp Nou. Barcelona won the Spanish league in the last round. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said he hopes Messi will turn down likely more lucrative offers this summer after he finishes his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Alexander Sorloth led Sociedad to its first win at Barcelona in the league since 1991 with a goal and an assist.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.