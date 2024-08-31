Caminero and Caballero fuel Rays’ offense in 11-4 win over Padres

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Touted rookie Junior Caminero hit a three-run homer, José Caballero had four RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the San Diego Padres 11-4 on Saturday.

Caminero went deep against Randy Vásquez (4-7) in a four-run second inning to help Tampa Bay take a 5-2 lead. Baseball’s top-ranked prospect has three homers and seven RBIs in 17 major league games.

“He’s No. 1 for a reason,” Caballero said. “He’s got so many tools. He’s pretty comfortable (in the spotlight). I can tell you he likes that. He’s having fun with everything, and that’s good for the team.”

Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer in the first and finished with three hits for the Padres, who hold the second NL wild card. San Diego won the opener of the three-game series 13-5 on Friday night.

Despite the loss, the Padres are 27-12 since the All-Star break.

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, right, prepares to score ahead of the throw to San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano on a two-run single by Jose Caballero during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara

“I’d say it’s a pretty good spot,” manager Mike Shildt said.

Shane Baz (2-2) allowed two runs and two hits in five innings as the Rays won for the third time in nine games. The right-hander missed his previous turn due to the flu and lost 11 pounds while he was ill.

“Just finding the fastball command,” Baz said. “Felt like I found it at the end of the first and carried it out there into the second. I think that made a big difference.”

After Josh Lowe was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs in the fourth, Caballero drove in two runs with a single and Ben Rortvedt had an RBI single that made it 8-2.

Caballero also delivered an RBI single in the first and a run-scoring grounder in the eighth.

Brandon Lowe had three hits and scored three times for the Rays.

Vásquez, recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday for his fifth stint this year with the Padres, gave up nine runs, 11 hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings.

“He just couldn’t close out innings,” Shildt said. “Get that big pitch, that big out in a couple of innings.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (left groin strain) threw a four-inning simulated game Friday and Shildt said the reports were “very favorable.” But he didn’t offer a timeline moving forward. … OF Fernando Tatis Jr. (right thigh stress reaction) continues getting at-bats in Arizona and might not need a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the Padres. … C Kyle Higashioka was scratched with flu-like symptoms.

Rays: 1B Yandy Díaz (left knee) was out of the lineup one day after getting hurt. He is day-to-day. … RHP Pete Fairbanks (right lat strain) resumed playing catch. … LHP Colin Poche (shoulder inflammation) went on the 10-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.57 ERA) and Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (7-6, 3.61) are Sunday’s starters.

