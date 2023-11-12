Camilo Villegas wins in Bermuda, his first title since his young daughter died of brain cancer

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Camilo Villegas delivered key birdies that led to an emotional victory. Villegas outlasted Alex Noren and shot 65 to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship by two shots. It’s his first victory in nine years. And it’s his first win since his 22-month-old daughter, Mia, died of brain cancer in the summer of 2020. Villegas says he loves golf because it’s given him great things and has knocked him down. The same goes for life. The 41-year-old Colombian now has a two-year exemption. The win also gets him back to the Masters and PGA Championship for the first time since 2015.

