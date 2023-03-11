Camilion, Athias’ triple-double lead Iona to MAAC title

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Juana Camilion scored 22 points, Ketsia Athias had the first triple-double in program history, and Iona defeated Manhattan 73-60 to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament for the second time. Iona, the top seed in the conference tournament for the first time, continued to dominate MAAC competition, winning three tournament games after going 18-2 in the regular season. Athias, a 6-foot-2 senior center, had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Camilion made 9 of 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point distance. She had six rebounds and five steals. Kate Mager hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Brazil Harvey-Carr scored 12 points to lead Manhattan.

