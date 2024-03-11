Cameroon squad member among 52 players facing exclusion from domestic league for ‘dual identity’

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — A member of Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations squad is among 52 players who face being excluded from the playoffs in the country’s top domestic league because of irregularities with their registrations. French broadcaster RMC and Cameroonian media outlets have reported that Wilfried Nathan Douala and 51 other players deemed by the Cameroonian Football Federation to have “dual identity” had lied about their ages and were temporarily suspended. The federation published on Sunday the squad lists for the teams participating in the playoffs that are scheduled to start on Friday. Fifty-two players’ names were highlighted in red for having “dual identity.” Douala plays for Victoria United FC. He is 17 years old according to his registration.

