Cameroon soccer federation shocked to learn sports ministry had already hired national team coach

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon’s soccer federation has expressed its “great astonishment” after learning that the sports ministry had hired Marc Brys as the new coach of the country’s national team. The Belgian succeeds Rigobert Song, whose contract expired after the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year and was not renewed. A federation statement said that it had “learned, at the same time as all Cameroonians, of the appointment to positions of responsibility within the National Senior Men’s Football Selection.” The federation said it was trying “to shed light on this regrettable situation.”

