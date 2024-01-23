Cameroon reaches Africa Cup last 16 with 3-2 win over Gambia. Ghana and Algeria eliminated

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Christopher Wooh scored in stoppage time as Cameroon defeated Gambia 3-2 to save its Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Cameroon clinched its place in the knockout stage because the five-time champion scored more goals than Guinea which lost 2-0 to group winner Senegal in the other Group C game. Cameroon’s win also eliminated Ghana. Mauritania eliminated two-time champion Algeria by winning its first-ever Africa Cup game to reach the last 16. Mohamed Dellahi Yali’s goal was enough to beat Algeria 1-0 and leave the Desert Foxes contemplating their second straight group stage exit.

