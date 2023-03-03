Cameroon forward Choupo-Moting staying at Bayern Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has extended his contract to stay another season at Bayern Munich. Bayern says the 33-year-old Choupo-Moting signed a one-year extension. Choupo-Moting has helped Bayern adjust to the loss of Robert Lewandowski with 15 goals across all competitions so far. He initially joined Bayern in September 2020 as a backup to Lewandowski. He has since compensated for the Polish star’s departure to Barcelona by scoring more goals this season already than in his previous two for Bayern. Choupo-Moting has 33 in 82 games across all competitions for the Bavarian powerhouse.

