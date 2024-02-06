Cameroon Football Federation rejects Samuel Eto’o’s resignation as president

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon (AP) — Samuel Eto’o has tendered his resignation as president of the Cameroon Football Federation only to have it rejected by its executive committee. The four-time African player of the year has been dogged by allegations of “improper conduct,” match-fixing and corruption. The federation says its executive committee met in Cameroon’s capital to evaluate the national team’s performance at the Africa Cup of Nations. It says that the meeting started with Eto’o offering to step down while inviting the other members “to do likewise in good faith,” but that the members decided to “maintain their current mandates.”

