Cameron’s grand slam highlights 7-run inning for SE Missouri State in 9-3 win over Louisiana Tech

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Josh Cameron belted a grand slam and Ian Riley also drove in four runs, leading Southeast Missouri State to a 9-3 victory over Louisiana Tech in an elimination game at the Fayetteville Regional. SE Missouri State stays alive and on Sunday will play the loser of Saturday’s later regional game between Kansas State and Arkansas. Cameron’s grand slam capped a seven-run fourth inning that gave the Redhawks a 9-1 lead. Earlier in the inning, Riley had a two-run single and Brooks Kettering brought Riley home with a triple. Six of the seven runs were unearned after an infield throwing error to open the inning.

