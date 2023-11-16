Cameron Young, Eric Cole, Davis Thompson among early leaders at the rainy RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The final PGA Tour event of the season is off to a soggy start at the RSM Classic. Cameron Young is among the 65 players who finished before dark. He birdied his last two holes for a 6-under 66. That ties him for the lead with Eric Cole and Davis Thompson. They all played the Plantation Course. Matt Kuchar had a 5-under 65 on the Seaside course. British Open champion Brian Harman had a 1-under 71. But this was all about staying dry. There was an hour delay at the start and a 2 1/2-hour delay in the afternoon.

