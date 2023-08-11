Cameron Smith opens with 66 to lead LIV Golf at Trump Bedminster

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Cameron Smith was determined to erase memories of his worst finish of the year last week. He did just that at LIV Golf-Bedminster. Smith shot 66 and has a one-shot lead over Charles Howell III at Trump National. Smith finished 35th last week at The Greenbrier. This is his first time playing the Trump course at Bedminster. The Australian didn’t join LIV Golf until a month after the circuit played at Trump National last year. Bryson DeChambeau shot a 73. That’s 15 more shots than his 58 in the final round to win at Greenbrier last week. Phil Mickelson shot 70.

