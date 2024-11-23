Cameron Smith moves into a share of the 2nd-round lead at the rain-shortened Australian PGA

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former British Open champion Cameron Smith birdied three of his first four holes for a 6-under 65 and was tied for the second-round lead at the rain-shortened Australian PGA championship at Royal Queensland. Heavy rain showers and an unplayable course on Friday forced the second round to be abandoned and made the joint Australasian PGA and European Tour event a 54-hole tournament scheduled to end Sunday. Smith, the 2022 British Open winner at St. Andrews, had a 36-hole total Saturday of 10-under 132, level with first-round leader Elvis Smylie, who shot 67.

