Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert deliver clutch putts as Ripper wins LIV team title

CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — Australia-based Ripper is the team champion in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League. The final round of the team championship came down to the last few holes and Ripper came up with the clutch putts to win by three. Lucas Herbert birdied four of his last five holes for a 69. Cameron Smith made a key birdie on the 17th and shot 68. Matt Jones and Marc Leishman did their part. 4Aces had a chance until Patrick Reed missed a 6-foot birdie putt on his last hole and Dustin Johnson drove into the water. 4Aces tied for second with Iron Heads.

