Cameron Norrie withdraws from Auckland Classic with wrist injury. Shelton through to semifinals

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Top-ranked Briton Cameron Norrie faces an injury battle ahead of next week’s Australian Open after withdrawing from the ATP Auckland Open with a wrist injury. The 19th-ranked Englishman was due to face Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo in a quarterfinal but moments before the center-court match was to begin, news broke that Norrie would not be able to play. The injury is to his right wrist and he is expected to have scans to determine its nature and seriousness.

