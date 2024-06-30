Cameron Harper scores late, helps Red Bulls tie DC United 2-2 to extend unbeaten run at home to 10

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Cameron Harper scored late in the second half to rally New York to a 2-2 draw with D.C. United, extending the Red Bulls’ unbeaten streak at home to 10 to begin the season. DC United (4-9-8) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute when Jared Stroud took a pass from 20-year-old rookie forward Jacob Murrell and scored for a second time this season. Murrell notched his first assist in his fifth start and 17th appearance this season. Forward Cristian Dájome was sent off the field for a red card after receiving yellow cards in the 14th and 20th minutes, forcing DC United to play a man down from there. The Red Bulls (9-4-8) pulled even for the first time in the 24th minute on a penalty-kick goal by Elias Manoel.

