Cameron Harper and Lewis Morgan score five minutes apart to help the Red Bulls beat DC United 4-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cameron Harper and Lewis Morgan scored five minutes apart early in the second half and the New York Red Bulls beat D.C. United 4-1 on Wednesday night. New York (6-2-5) became the ninth team in MLS history to score at least nine goals in consecutive road matches against a single club. Elias Manoel opened the scoring for New York in first-half stoppage time. Harper cut back his defender in the box and sent in a shot inside the far post to make it 2-0 in the 52nd minute. Harper nearly scored a second goal on a breakaway, but Alex Bono made a kick save and Morgan tapped the rebound into an empty net.

