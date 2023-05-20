Cameron hands Taylor first pro boxing loss and spoils Irish homecoming

DUBLIN (AP) — Katie Taylor’s long-awaited Irish homecoming has ended in her first professional boxing loss after Chantelle Cameron won the showdown of undisputed and undefeated champions by majority decision in Dublin. Taylor’s lightweight belts weren’t on the line. She fell to a 22-1 win-loss record after the judges scored the fight 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95 in front of a stunned capacity crowd at 3Arena. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist had never fought professionally in Ireland. Taylor suffered her first defeat at any level since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. Cameron was inspired to turn pro. She remains the undisputed super-lightweight champion with an 18-0 record.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.