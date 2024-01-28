Cameron Brink’s 25 points, 19 rebounds power No. 6 Stanford past Arizona 96-64

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 25 points and 19 rebounds in 25 minutes and No. 6 Stanford dominated on the glass to beat Arizona 96-64 on Sunday. It was the 60th consecutive win for the Cardinal (19-2, 8-1 Pac-12) when scoring at least 80 points including 13 this season. Brink, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, was 8 of 12 from the field and made all eight free throws, getting her 11th double-double of the season (and 43rd of her career) early in the second quarter and sitting the final 14-plus minutes. She had 20 points and 16 rebounds in Friday’s 80-50 win at Arizona State, giving her consecutive 15-15 games for the second time this month. Courtney Blakely had a career-high 24 points for Arizona (11-10, 3-6)

