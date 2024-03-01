Cameron Brink’s 23 rebounds, 25 points power No. 4 Stanford past No. 11 Oregon State 67-63

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Brink had a career-high 23 rebounds and 25 points as No 4 Stanford claimed the Pac-12 regular-season title with a 67-63 victory over No. 11 Oregon State. Brink, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, also had four assists and a blocked shot as the Cardinal (25-4, 14-3) beat Oregon State (22-6, 11-6) for the 14th straight time. Talia von Oelhoffen scored 27 points for the Beavers, who were without leading scorer and rebounder Raegan Beers, who missed her fourth straight game after suffering a broken nose against UCLA on Feb. 16.

