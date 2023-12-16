Cameron Brink’s 23 points, 15 rebounds lead No. 9 Stanford past Portland 81-51

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 23 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots, and No. 9 Stanford pulled away in the third quarter to bounce back from its lone defeat this season with an 81-51 win against Portland. Brooke Demetre added 10 points as Stanford returned to the court for its first game after a two-week break for final exams. The Cardinal lost 96-78 at Gonzaga on Dec. 3 then were challenged for a half by another West Coast Conference opponent. Emme Shearer scored 12 points to lead Portland.

