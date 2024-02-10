Cameron Brink scores 22, lifts No. 6 Stanford past Washington 63-59 in OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Brink scored seven of her 22 points in overtime, Courtney Ogden added 11 points, and No. 6 Stanford held on in overtime for a 63-59 win over Washington. The Cardinal remained tied for the lead in the conference but it wasn’t easy. Stanford led by as many as 15 in the first half as Washington struggled to make shots then watched the Huskies chip away over the final 2½ quarters. Lauren Schwartz’s banked 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Hannah Stines led Washington with 17 points.

