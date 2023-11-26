Cameron Brink scores 21 points to lead No. 4 Stanford past Albany 79-35

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots, and No. 4 Stanford beat Albany 79-35. Kayla Cooper led the way with 16 points for Albany, where Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer played one season to begin her collegiate career. The Great Danes (4-2) had their three-game winning streak snapped. Kiki Iriafen contributed 11 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0).

