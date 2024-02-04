Cameron Brink delivers on both ends as No. 4 Stanford bounces back to beat seventh-ranked UCLA 80-60

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Stanford forward Cameron Brink reacts after scoring against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Avelar]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 19 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocked shots, and No. 4 Stanford beat No. 7 UCLA 80-60. Kiki Iriafen scored 18 points as the 20-3 Cardinal bounced back nicely after losing 67-58 to JuJu Watkins and No. 15 Southern California on Friday night. Brink and Iriafen combined to shoot 16 for 26 and helped the Cardinal to a 44-28 rebounding advantage in front of a sellout crowd of 7,207 at Maples Pavilion. Charisma Osborne scored 13 points for the Bruins, still missing second-leading scorer Lauren Betts because of undisclosed medical reasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.