Cameron Brink delivers on both ends as No. 4 Stanford bounces back to beat seventh-ranked UCLA 80-60

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 19 points, 19 rebounds and seven blocked shots, and No. 4 Stanford beat No. 7 UCLA 80-60. Kiki Iriafen scored 18 points as the 20-3 Cardinal bounced back nicely after losing 67-58 to JuJu Watkins and No. 15 Southern California on Friday night. Brink and Iriafen combined to shoot 16 for 26 and helped the Cardinal to a 44-28 rebounding advantage in front of a sellout crowd of 7,207 at Maples Pavilion. Charisma Osborne scored 13 points for the Bruins, still missing second-leading scorer Lauren Betts because of undisclosed medical reasons.

