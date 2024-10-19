Camden Coleman’s 3 total TDs lead Richmond past Delaware 28-9 for fifth straight victory

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Camden Coleman passed for two touchdowns, and he ran for another to lead Richmond past Delaware 28-9 on Saturday. Richmond (5-2, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association) won its fifth straight game, while Delaware (6-1, 3-1) lost its first. The Spiders are 3-0 in CAA play in a traditional season for the first time since the 2015 squad went 5-0 before reaching the FCS playoff semifinals. Richmond scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 28-9 lead at the break. The Spiders defense took over in the second half. Quantraill Morris-Walker made his second interception of the season when Nick Minicucci overthrew a receiver in Richmond territory. Carsen Stocklinski and Camden Byrd each sacked Zach Marker on back-to-back plays to help stall Delaware’s final drive at its own 35.

