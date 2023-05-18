Cambridge’s first two goals lead Charlotte over Fire 2-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Cambridge subbed in and scored the first two goals of his MLS career to rally Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Chicago (3-4-5) took a 1-0 lead on Kacper Przybyłko’s third goal of the season — unassisted in the 29th minute. Cambridge subbed in in the 59th minute and scored the equalizer for Charlotte (5-5-3) nine minutes later. Justin Meram notched an assist on the 21-year-old’s netter in his fourth career appearance — all as a substitute. Cambridge scored the winner unassisted in the 81st minute. Charlotte extended club records with its fourth straight win and its fifth victory in a row at home in all competitions.

