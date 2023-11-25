Cambridge, Toussaint score 17 points each; Texas Tech beats Michigan 73-57 in Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Devan Cambridge and Joe Toussaint scored 17 points apiece, Darrion Williams had a double-double and Texas Tech beat Michigan 73-57 night in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Williams finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Pop Isaacs also scored 13 points for Texas Tech (5-1). Olivier Nkamhoua made 7 of 10 shots with a pair of 3-pointers for 16 points to lead Michigan (4-3). In his third game back after offseason heart surgery, Michigan coach Juwan Howard was ejected at the end of the first half for arguing a call. Howard was on the bench to assist acting head coach Phil Martelli.

