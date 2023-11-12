Cambridge, Texas Tech use 18-2 run to close out San Jose State, 56-42

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Devan Cambridge scored five of his game-high 15 points in the final seven minutes to fuel an 18-2 Texas Tech run that put the finishing touches on a 56-42 win over San Jose State. Alvaro Cardenas drilled a 3-pointer to open the second half to give the Spartans a 24-22 lead they maintained until Joe Toussaint hit a 3 with 7:33 left to give Texas Tech a brief 38-37 advantage. Cardenas answered with a 3, but Toussaint’s three-point play put the Red Raiders in front for good and sparked the closing run to bank the win.

