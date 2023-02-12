Cambridge Jr. scores 23; Arizona St. beats Cal 70-62 in OT

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored five of his 23 points in overtime and Arizona State beat California 70-62 in overtime. Collins made two free throws and Alonzo Gaffney followed with a dunk to give Arizona State a four-point lead 90 seconds into OT. DJ Horne added 12 points for the Sun Devils. Bowser and Grant Newell scored 14 points apiece for Cal. Clayton and Alajiki each added 11 points. The Bears have lost 10 straight games.

