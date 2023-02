TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. and his brother, Devan, combined to score 32 points to help Arizona State complete a season sweep of Oregon State, posting a 68-57 win. The Sun Devils won at Corvallis, 74-69, but dropped four straight heading into the rematch at home.

