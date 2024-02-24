Camara hat trick helps Brest win 3-0 at Strasbourg to remain on course for Champions League

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Mahdi Camara has scored his first career hat trick as Brest won 3-0 at Strasbourg in the French league. It keeps this season’s surprise front-runner on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time. Brest has never finished higher than eighth in the top flight in its history. The win moved coach Eric Roy’s side 10 points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain and guaranteed staying in second place after Sunday’s league games.

