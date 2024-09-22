Cam Ward tops 15,000 career passing yards in No. 8 Miami’s 50-15 rout of South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Miami’s Cam Ward threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns while becoming the 13th player in NCAA history to top 15,000 career passing yards to help the eighth-ranked Hurricanes rout South Florida 50-15 on Saturday night. Ward tossed TD passes of 6 yards to Isaiah Horton, 5 yards to Xavier Restrepo and 76 yards to Sam Brown, the latter putting Miami ahead for good late in the second quarter. Damien Martinez rushed for three TDs, including a pair of 1-yarders that finished long drives that built the lead to 36-15 in the third quarter. Miami improved to 4-0. USF is 2-2.

