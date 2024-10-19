Cam Ward throws for 4 touchdowns, No. 6 Miami survives Louisville comeback bids for wild 52-45 win

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Miami wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football runs from the pursuit of Louisville defensive back Quincy Riley (3) to score game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Timothy D. Easley]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ajay Allen followed Cam Ward’s fourth touchdown pass with a 2-yard, go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, Damien Martinez added a 30-yard insurance TD run with 4:05 remaining and No. 6 Miami held off Louisville for a wild 52-45 victory. A series recently defined by high scoring added its most exciting chapter thanks to Ward, who completed a bunch of explosive plays on the way to a school-record sixth consecutive 300-yard passing performance. Miami withstood several Louisville rallies from double-digit deficits.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.