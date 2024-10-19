Cam Ward throws for 4 touchdowns, No. 6 Miami survives Louisville comeback bids for wild 52-45 win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ajay Allen followed Cam Ward’s fourth touchdown pass with a 2-yard, go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter, Damien Martinez added a 30-yard insurance TD run with 4:05 remaining and No. 6 Miami held off Louisville for a wild 52-45 victory. A series recently defined by high scoring added its most exciting chapter thanks to Ward, who completed a bunch of explosive plays on the way to a school-record sixth consecutive 300-yard passing performance. Miami withstood several Louisville rallies from double-digit deficits.

