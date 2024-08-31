Cam Ward throws for 385 yards and 3 TDs as No. 19 Miami dominates Florida in the Swamp 41-17

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Ward threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns while looking cool, calm and collected on a sweltering day in the Swamp and No. 19 Miami dominated Florida 41-17 to give coach Mario Cristobal a signature victory to start his third season at his alma mater. The Hurricanes controlled both lines of scrimmage and never trailed in the renewal of a once-heated rivalry. The latest iteration was a one-sided beatdown, the kind that sent Florida fans scurrying for the exits in the third quarter and raised speculation about coach Billy Napier’s job security.

