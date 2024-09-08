Cam Ward passes for 3 TDs, runs for another and No. 12 Miami rolls past Florida A&M, 56-9

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cam Ward passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns in his first home start for Miami, then he capped his day with a rushing score and the 12th-ranked Hurricanes beat Florida A&M 56-9 on Saturday night. Ward’s first pass was a touchdown throw to Elijah Arroyo on Miami’s opening possession, then he found Xavier Restrepo for a 50-yard scoring pass as the Hurricanes (2-0) had a 99-yard drive on their second possession. Ward finished 20 of 26 to help Miami win its 17th consecutive home opener. Restrepo had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Damien Martinez rushed for 90 yards and another score. FCS member Florida A&M (2-1), which saw its 13-game winning streak snapped.

