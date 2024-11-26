Cam Ward, Kyle McCord headline a QB showdown when No. 8 Miami goes to Syracuse

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — It is Miami vs. Syracuse this weekend. It is not Cam Ward vs. Kyle McCord. That said, there’s no quarterback showdown in the country this week better than this one. McCord leads the nation in passing yards, 300-yard games, attempts and completions. Ward leads the nation in touchdown passes, is second in passing yards and is third all-time in passing yards at the NCAA level. They’ll face off on Saturday, the eighth-ranked Hurricanes (10-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) looking for a berth in the ACC title game and the Orange (8-3, 4-3) looking for a signature win in what’ll be their home finale this season.

