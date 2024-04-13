Cam Ward hasn’t played a real game yet at Miami. He’s already the Hurricanes’ unquestioned leader

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Cam Ward tells stories with a smile. He laughs a lot. He’s a high-energy guy on the football field, engaging with teammates, cheering on his offense and chirping at his defense. He seems like the happiest person on the field. It’s only a little bit of an act. Deep down, Ward still plays with the anger he’s had throughout his college career. He was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school. But now one of the game’s most prolific passers who transferred into Miami for his final college year, Ward remembers every doubt cast his way.

