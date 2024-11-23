Cam Ward breaks Bernie Kosar’s single-season Miami passing yards record

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Another week, another record for Miami quarterback Cam Ward. The Heisman Trophy contender — who already holds the Hurricanes’ single-season record for touchdown passes and is on pace to break the school mark for completion percentage — passed Bernie Kosar for Miami’s record for passing yards in a season. Ward’s 13-yard completion to Damien Martinez with 1:27 left in the second quarter Saturday gave him 3,643 yards for the season. Kosar’s mark of 3,642 yards stood for 40 years. He set the record in 1984.

