Cam Sutton is getting a second chance with the Steelers following domestic violence incident

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Sutton is getting a second chance in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have signed the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal. The agreement comes more than two months after he was released by the Detroit Lions for his involvement in an alleged domestic violence incident in Florida. Sutton eventually surrendered to authorities and entered a pretrial diverson program after the charges were reduced from a felony to misdemeanor battery.

