Cam Sutton is getting a second chance with the Steelers following domestic violence incident

By The Associated Press
FILE - Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton looks on after an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, June 8, 2023. Sutton is getting a second chance in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal on Wednesday, June 5, 2024,, more than two months after he was released by the Lions for his involvement in an alleged domestic violence incident in Florida. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Sutton is getting a second chance in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have signed the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal. The agreement comes more than two months after he was released by the Detroit Lions for his involvement in an alleged domestic violence incident in Florida. Sutton eventually surrendered to authorities and entered a pretrial diverson program after the charges were reduced from a felony to misdemeanor battery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.