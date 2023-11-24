Cam Smith misses the cut in Australian PGA title defense. Lee leads by a shot from Scott

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Cam Smith has missed the cut in his Australian PGA Championship title defense after slumping to 9 over after a 78 in the second round. Min Woo Lee leads the tournament at 12 under at the halfway point and Adam Scott is in second place at 11 under after a 6-under 65 in the second round. Hometown favorite Smith was 2 over after the first round but the 2022 British Open champion only slid further out of contention with a double-bogey, six bogeys and a solitary birdie in the second. The tournament is being played at Royal Queensland Golf Club, the proposed golf venue for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.