Cam Skattebo factors in both touchdowns as undermanned Arizona State defeats UCLA 17-7

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
UCLA quarterback Collin Schlee, right, hands the ball off to running back Carson Steele during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Cam Skattebo rushed and passed for touchdowns in the second half, and undermanned Arizona State shocked UCLA 17-7. The junior running back threw a 25-yard touchdown to Elijhah Badger in the third quarter and then put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a 17-yard carry up the left sideline and into the end zone. Arizona State was without 14 players, including five offensive linemen, yet managed to rebound from last week’s 55-3 loss at No. 18 Utah and defeat the Bruins, who were 18 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

