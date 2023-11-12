Cam Skattebo factors in both touchdowns as undermanned Arizona State defeats UCLA 17-7

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Cam Skattebo rushed and passed for touchdowns in the second half, and undermanned Arizona State shocked UCLA 17-7. The junior running back threw a 25-yard touchdown to Elijhah Badger in the third quarter and then put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a 17-yard carry up the left sideline and into the end zone. Arizona State was without 14 players, including five offensive linemen, yet managed to rebound from last week’s 55-3 loss at No. 18 Utah and defeat the Bruins, who were 18 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

