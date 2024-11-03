Cam Skattebo accounts for 3 TDs to lead Arizona State over Oklahoma State 42-21

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cam Skattebo rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 121 yards and two scores to help Arizona State rout Oklahoma State 42-21. Arizona State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) outscored Oklahoma State 21-7 in the second half following a 2 1/2 hour weather delay. Skattebo, the Big 12 leader in all-purpose yards (161.6) became the first Arizona State player since 2015 to have more than 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game. Alan Bowman threw for 175 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Oklahoma State (3-6, 0-6), which has lost six straight.

