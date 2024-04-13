Cam Rising plays in Utah’s spring football game after missing 2023 season with knee injury
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cam Rising is right on schedule in his comeback from a severe knee injury. Rising led the offense for three series in Utah’s spring football game Saturday, his first live game since missing the 2023 season with a knee injury he suffered in the 2023 Rose Bowl.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.