Cam Newton throws at Auburn’s pro day

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — After not playing at all during the 2022 NFL season, Cam Newton got to show what he can still do. Newton threw in front of scouts at a pro day event on Tuesday at Auburn, where he won a Heisman Trophy and a national championship in the 2010 season. The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player was invited to throw at Auburn by his younger brother, Caylin.

