Cam Miller’s 3 total touchdowns power North Dakota State to 41-17 victory over North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead North Dakota State’s 41-17 victory over North Dakota. CharMar Brown’s 2-yard run gave the Bison an early 7-0 lead and Miller found Bryce Lance in the end zone for a 36-yard TD pass that made it 14-0 late in the first quarter. Miller’s other TD pass — 16 yards to Chris Harris — made it 21-7 in the second quarter. His 2-yard touchdown run made it 31-10 early in the third. Backup quarterback Cole Payton hit Mekhi Collins for a 33-yard touchdown that made it 38-10 heading to the fourth.

