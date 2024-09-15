Cam Miller directs incredible finish as North Dakota State edges East Tennessee State 38-35

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Miller ran 11 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and North Dakota State scored twice in the final two minutes to rally past East Tennessee State for a 38-35 victory. The Bison, ranked No. 2 in FCS, trailed 35-23 when they took possession at midfield with 2:49 remaining. Miller’s 38-yard completion to John Gores set up TK Marshall for a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:59 to go. Now trailing 35-30, Darius Givance recovered an onside kick. Miller then drove the Bison to the 11-yard line, a holding call set them back to the 21, and he completed a pass to get back to the 11. He scored on the next play for a 36-35 lead, then completed a two-point conversion pass to go up 38-35.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.