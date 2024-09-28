Cam Miller, CharMar Brown lead way for North Dakota State in 42-10 rout of Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Cam Miller threw three touchdown passes, CharMar Brown added 100 yards rushing and North Dakota State defeated Illinois State 42-10 for its 13th straight victory in the series. Miller completed 20-of-23 passes for 216 yards. Brown’s 100 yards led the 307-yard rushing attack of the Bison. NDSU, which is ranked No. 2 in the FCS, had a huge advantage in total yards, 544-216. The Bison ran for 307 yards, 219 coming in the second half. The Bison led 14-7 at halftime then put the game out of reach with four consecutive touchdowns in the second half.

