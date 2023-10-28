Cam Miller accounts for 4 touchdowns, North Dakota State rolls past Murray State 38-6

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw two touchdown passes, added a pair of touchdowns rushing and North Dakota State cruised to a 38–6 win over Murray State. The Bison led 14-0 after one quarter as Miller scored on runs of 15 and 9 yards. In the second quarter Miller hit Braylon Henderson for 8 yards and Zach Mathis for 15 before the Racers kicked a field goal. Miller was 18-of-24 passing for 192 yards and led all rushers with 55 yards. Jayden Price had a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown, the fourth of his career, in the third quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.