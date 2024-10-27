Cam Heyward’s road to the Steelers record began with patience and an invaluable education

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Longtime Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward will enter the team’s record book when Pittsburgh hosts the New York Giants. Heyward will play in his 202nd regular-season game, breaking a tie with Hall of Fame defensive back Donnie Shell for the most by a defender in team history. The 35-year-old Heyward remains a force in his 14th season. He has three sacks already to boost his career total to 83 1/2, the most ever by a Pittsburgh defensive lineman. The NFL’s 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year is also a fixture in the Steelers community, where his foundation focuses on things such as childhood literacy and fighting cancer.

